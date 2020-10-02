Allison Ann Sheldon "DiMauro"
Allison Ann Sheldon "DiMauro", age 48, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 2, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 3:00 pm until 4:30 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a time of sharing will begin at 4:30 pm. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Allison's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037.
To view full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
