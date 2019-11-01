|
|
Alma Joan Steinmetz
Thornton - Alma Joan Steinmetz, 85, of Thornton, Pennsylvania passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was the wife of Ib Steinmetz. Alma was born in Gillingham, Kent, England. She was the daughter of the late William Powell and Minnie Roebuck. Alma was a graduate of the St. Joseph school in Chatham, Kent, England.
She is survived by her husband Ib Steinmetz, her daughter, Lisa Steinmetz of Calabasas, California, and her son Carl Steinmetz, of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Her grandchildren, Adam Snebold, 14, and Ava Snebold, 11, and her son-in-law William Snebold, of Calabasas, California.
Friends are invited to attend the memorial viewing of Alma on Saturday, November 9th at 10 AM followed by the funeral service at 12 noon at the First Unitarian Church located at 730 Halstead Rd., Wilmington, DE. Following a reception, the burial will take place at the Birmingham Lafayette cemetery on Birmingham Road in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Funeral arrangements are handled by the Chandler Funeral Home of Wilmington Delaware. Online condolences can be posted on www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019