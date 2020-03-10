|
Alma Ruth Ellefson
Wilmington - Alma Ruth Ellefson (nee Tomasek) passed away on October 27, 2019 at Westminster Nursing Home in Lake Ridge, VA surrounded by her family.
She was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Herbert and Alma Tomasek. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Immaculata University with a Master's degree in special education and retired as a special education teacher from John G. Leach School. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, where after retirement, she taught confirmation classes for many years.
A devoted traveler, Ruth enjoyed frequent trips with her husband of 65 years, Roger. Together, they enjoyed visiting many places in the US and abroad, including Hawaii, Maine, Alaska, Utah, Germany, England and Scotland.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Brenda Montagna (Paul) and her son, Roger T. Ellefson (Deborah), her sister, Antonette Lisovich (Jerry), her grandchildren, Patrick W. Ellefson, Bethany P. Tucker (Lucas), Margaret A.R. Montagna, John Montagna (Jill), and Nicole Cartagna, great-grandchildren Tabitha and Eoin Tucker, Francesca Montagna and Paola Cartagna, nephews Michael Lisovich (Mai), Mark Lisovich (Donna), Matt Lisovich (Diane), Chris Lisovich, and niece Amy Mroz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger R. Ellefson, and her grandson Roger T. Ellefson Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1530 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service in the church's columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Family Promise of Northern New Castle County https://donate.familypromisede.org/ can be made.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 22, 2020