Alma Ruth Pollock
Glen Mills - Alma Ruth (Alt Lage) Pollock, age 92, of Maris Grove in Glen Mills, formerly of Hackney Circle in Wilmington, passed away on June 28, 2020.
Survived by her husband Warren I. Pollock, children Lance Christopher Lage, Jordan Paul Vincent Lage, Jefferson Gilpin Pollock, Gregory Portino Pollock, Steven Graham Pollock, grandchildren: Amaya-Nan Lage, Amaury Lage, Lila Lage, Anna Pollock, Ellen Pollock, Michael Pollock, Amanda Pollock Castro, great-grandchildren: Page Pollock, Sam Pollock, Oliver Castro.
Services will be private.