Alma Stevens Seebach BergmannChapel Hill, NC - Alma Stevens Seebach Bergmann passed away September 14, 2020 at her home in Chapel Hill, NC. Alma's long life was full of family, world travel and a love of teaching and learning.Born fourth of six children on a farm in Erwin, South Dakota, she grew up in a tight-knit Scandinavian community and graduated as valedictorian of her high school class. A rural, one-room schoolhouse became her first classroom. Over the next few years, she earned college degrees and credentials while teaching in Yankton, SD and then Burbank, CA. While teaching U.S. Military children based in Germany, she married Howard Seebach, another 2d Lieutenant, in 1956. Four children followed in six years, as well as a succession of moves in support of Howard's career. While living in California, Alma earned her Master's Degree in Education.After 28 years of teaching, Alma traveled extensively. She hiked on glaciers, learned from aborigines, rode camels, drifted on the Nile, walked on the Great Wall, and touched sacred history in Jerusalem, Rome and Athens. She attended classes at the University of Delaware and served on boards. While attending Concord Presbyterian Church, she met her second husband, Walter Bergmann, whom she married in 2004. Together, they enjoyed theatre, music and church events and visited family. After Wally's death in 2012, Alma moved to Chapel Hill, NC, to live near her daughter Jayne and family.She is survived by son, Steven Seebach (Mary Jane); daughter, Cathy Seebach Rigl (Ted); daughter, Jayne Seebach vanDusen (Tad); and son, David; as well as grandchildren Ian, Spencer, Emma, Alex, Nicholas, Christian, Hunter and Grant. She is also survived by stepdaughters Pamela Bergmann and S. Elizabeth Pinter (Mark).