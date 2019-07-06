|
Almira G. McKinney
Wilmington, DE - Age 86 departed this life June 25, 2019. Wife of Dewey McKinney; mother of the late Stanley,Thaddeus and Rodney Brooks; daughter of the late Ernest and Geneva (Brown) Aikens; sister of Otelia O. Williams, the late Robert E. Aikens and Shirley Scales; also survived by 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren. Mrs. McKinney was retired from the healthcare field as a CNA and was a member of Alpha Worship Center. Funeral 11AM Mon., July 8th at Alpha Worship Center, 2020 Firedancer Lane, Bear, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019