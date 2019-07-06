Services
Alpha Worship Center
2020 Firedancer Ln
Bear, DE 19701
(302) 325-3930
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Alpha Worship Center
2020 Firedancer Lane
Bear, DE
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Alpha Worship Center
2020 Firedancer Lane
Bear, DE
View Map
Almira McKinney
Almira G. McKinney

Almira G. McKinney


1933 - 2019
Almira G. McKinney Obituary
Almira G. McKinney

Wilmington, DE - Age 86 departed this life June 25, 2019. Wife of Dewey McKinney; mother of the late Stanley,Thaddeus and Rodney Brooks; daughter of the late Ernest and Geneva (Brown) Aikens; sister of Otelia O. Williams, the late Robert E. Aikens and Shirley Scales; also survived by 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren. Mrs. McKinney was retired from the healthcare field as a CNA and was a member of Alpha Worship Center. Funeral 11AM Mon., July 8th at Alpha Worship Center, 2020 Firedancer Lane, Bear, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019
