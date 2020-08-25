Althea Johnston
Middletown - Althea Argoe Johnston 85, a lifelong resident of Middletown passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 23rd with her family by her side.
Althea was born on March 29, 1935, to Lloyd & Mabel Argoe. She graduated in 1953 From Middletown High School & worked at Dupont where she retired from after 39 years.
Althea was preceded in death by her husband Harry of 41 years, her parents Lloyd & Mable, her brothers Marvel, Firmen, & Jim as well as her sisters Ruth, Lydia, Lena, Betty, and Joanne.
She is survived by her brother Bill Argoe (Mary Ella) of Hartly, sister in law Pat Argoe of Middletown, 22 nieces & nephews, numerous great nieces & nephews, and her special friend James Warwick Sr.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 12 noon at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad ST., Middletown, DE 19709. A viewing will be from 11 am - 12 noon. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699.
To read full obituary please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com