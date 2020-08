Alton Lee BryantWilmington - Alton Lee Bryant passed away on August 4, 2020, son of the late Gentris Bryant and Lula Bryant. Alton is survived by his 3 children, 1 sister, 1 brother, 2 grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. A celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00am, viewing will be 10:00am-11:00am at The House of Wright Mortuary, 208 E. 35th Street, Wilmington, DE. 19802. Interment is private.