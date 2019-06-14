|
Alton Parker Smith, Jr.
Wilmington - Alton Parker Smith, Jr., age 74, of Wilmington, DE died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
Alton graduated from Dover High School, Class of 1962, and earned his B.S. from the University of Delaware in 1966. He continued his education, earning his M.S.M.E. from the University of Delaware in 1973. Alton was employed by E.I. du Pont de Nemours for 40 years, ending his career as a strategic sourcing manager. In his spare time, Alton enjoyed golf, spending time with his grandchildren, and was a life-long Eagles and Phillies fan.
He is survived by his wife Suzanne McCoy Smith of Wilmington; daughter Kristin Finio of Wilmington; son Jeffrey Parker (Barbara) of Glastonbury, CT; sister Carole Wright (Greg) of San Antonio, TX; and five grandchildren: Katherine, Alexandra, Meghan, Emily and Jack Parker.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 11 am at Christ Church, Christiana Hundred, 505 E. Buck Rd., Wilmington, DE 19807. The family will greet friends after the service at a reception. Interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Alton's name to Christ Church.
Published in The News Journal on June 14, 2019