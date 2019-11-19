Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Richardson Park United Methodist Church
11 N. Maryland Ave.
Wilmington, DE
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Richardson Park United Methodist Church
11 N. Maryland Ave.
Wilmington, DE
Alvretta E. Crozier

Alvretta E. Crozier Obituary
Alvretta E. Crozier

Wilmington, DE - Alvretta E. Crozier, passed away peacefully November 18, 2019. There was no brighter mind. She loved spending time with her family, especially her brother, Sheldon and spending time in Cape May with her grandchildren. She was a member of Richardson Park United Methodist Church for over 75 years. She was married to her husband, Richard, for 64 years until his passing in 2008. They were truly the loves of each other's lives.

Alvretta was predeceased by her husband, Richard E.; son, Richard F.; son-in-law, Elmer Krebs; and two brothers, Thomas and Forrest Edwards. She is survived by her brother, Sheldon Edwards; her daughter, Cherie Krebs; grandson, Brian Crozier; granddaughters, Tracy Gamble (Bob), Jennifer Anderson (Frank), and Kelly Krebs; and great-grandsons, Brandon Gamble, Logan Krebs, Riley Parent, and Frankie Anderson.

Services will be held at Richardson Park United Methodist Church (11 N. Maryland Ave., Wilmington, DE 19804) at 11:00 am on Friday, November 22. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Burial will be private. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice, especially to Julie and Kami. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Compassionate Care Hospice. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
