Services
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Liberty Church
1150 W. College Road
Dover, DE
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Liberty Church
1150 W. College Road
Dover, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Edna Morrison


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Edna Morrison Obituary
Amanda Edna Morrison

Amanda Edna Morrison, age 96, passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1923 to Noah and Rachel Baynard in Harrington, DE. Our beloved Amanda was a devoted and compassionate mother of 12 children. Despite her large family, she had plenty of love to go around. She always provided support and emphasized education first and foremost. As a team, Amanda and her late husband, David Sr., worked hard to provide for the family and they never missed a high school or college graduation.

The sole surviving sibling, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Sr.; twin infant daughters; two sons, Alax Sr. and Russell; five brothers, Noah Baynard Jr., Frank Baynard, Nelson Baynard, Clifford Baynard and Raymond Baynard; seven sisters, Ruth Baynard, Gertrude Baynard, Hazel Baynard, Mary Baynard, Leona Coverdale, Elma Baynard and Hester Smith.

She is survived by eight children, Eloise Hickerson, Chester, PA; David Morrison Jr., Middletown, DE; Mary Mills (late Oliver Mills, Sr.), Dover, DE; Louvenia Tatman, Harrington, DE; Helen Morrison, Frederica, DE; Harry Morrison, Huntsville, AL; Tootsie Drummond (Roland); Hopewell, VA; and Bonita Reeves, Elkton, MD; 71 grandchildren/great grandchildren/great, great-grandchildren; one very special son-in-law Roland Drummond; one very special daughter-in-law Tammy Morrison and a host of multi-generational nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Liberty Church, 1150 W. College Road, Dover, DE 19904 with visitation one hour prior to service. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -