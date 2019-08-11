|
Amanda L. "Mandi" Dunne
Wilmington - Mandi, age 29, passed away tragically on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, the result of a traffic accident.
Mandi attended McKean High School. She was a homemaker and active in Autism Awareness. Mandi will be remembered as a wonderful and caring mother.
Mandi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Helen Jean Foraker and Charles Hall, Sr; and her aunt, Patty Sullins.
Survivors include her children, Julien, Arianna, Jayden, Jayce and Jeremiah; her parents, Barbara Foraker and Bradley Hall; her sisters, April Hall and Leah Hall; her grandparents, Orval L. Foraker, Sr and Mary Hall; her former husband, Lamarr Dunne; her good friend, Matt Bernardo and other extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be 11 am on Friday, August 16 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, August 15. Burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mandi's memory may be made to Autism Awareness.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019