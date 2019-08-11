Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Dunne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda L. "Mandi" Dunne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda L. "Mandi" Dunne Obituary
Amanda L. "Mandi" Dunne

Wilmington - Mandi, age 29, passed away tragically on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, the result of a traffic accident.

Mandi attended McKean High School. She was a homemaker and active in Autism Awareness. Mandi will be remembered as a wonderful and caring mother.

Mandi was preceded in death by her grandparents, Helen Jean Foraker and Charles Hall, Sr; and her aunt, Patty Sullins.

Survivors include her children, Julien, Arianna, Jayden, Jayce and Jeremiah; her parents, Barbara Foraker and Bradley Hall; her sisters, April Hall and Leah Hall; her grandparents, Orval L. Foraker, Sr and Mary Hall; her former husband, Lamarr Dunne; her good friend, Matt Bernardo and other extended family and friends.

Funeral Services will be 11 am on Friday, August 16 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, August 15. Burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mandi's memory may be made to Autism Awareness.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now