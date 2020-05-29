Amelia A. Massetti
Amelia A. Massetti

Newport - Amelia A. Massetti "Memie" of Newport, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 60.

Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, Julia and Marino Massetti; brother, Michael Massetti; sister, Maureen Gurney; and her beloved infant daughter, Erica Lee Pugh. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Mack Pugh; son, Christopher Pugh (Jennifer); brothers: Mario (Kim), Julian (Tammy), and James Massetti (Robin); 2 granddaughters, Lillian and Julia Pugh; and 9 nieces and nephews.

UPDATE:

A visitation will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Amelia's life at 3 PM. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from May 29 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
JUN
7
Service
03:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
