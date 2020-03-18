Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
5:00 PM
1959 - 2020
Amelia Massetti Obituary
Amelia Massetti

Newport - Amelia A. Massetti "Memie" of Newport, DE, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the age of 60.

Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, Julia and Marino Massetti; brother, Michael Massetti; sister, Maureen Gurney; and her beloved infant daughter, Erica Lee Pugh. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Mack Pugh; son, Christopher Pugh (Jennifer); brothers: Mario (Kim), Julian (Tammy), and James Massetti (Robin); 2 granddaughters, Lillian and Julia Pugh; and 9 nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 4-5 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Amelia's life at 5 PM. Burial will be private.

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
