Amelia Scott Dougherty



Media, PA - Amelia Scott Dougherty, age 84 of Media, Pennsylvania, and Wilmington, Delaware died peacefully after a courageous battle with COVID-19 on May 7, 2020.



Amelia began her life in Media, Pennsylvania and was born on July 6, 1935 to John and Amelia Scott. Amelia graduated from Media High School in 1953. Amelia married the love of her life, Thomas E. Dougherty in 1955 and raised four beautiful daughters: Karen, Cynthia, Susan, and Kathleen. Amelia worked as a Retail Manager at Strawbridge and Clothier and retired in 1986. Amelia's favorite job, however, was as a grandmother and great-grandmother. Amelia found joy in every aspect of her life, whether it be going out with the "girls," Saturday tea parties, or spending time with her family.



Amelia has joined her loving husband, Thomas, and daughters Susan and Kathleen in the kingdom of heaven. She is survived by daughters Karen (Dougherty) and Rudi Grueneberg, Cindi (Dougherty) and Stephen Martinenza Jr., grandchildren Melissa (Jerry) Newell, Steven Martinenza and Scott Grueneberg, as well as great-grandchildren Charlotte and Liam Newell.



There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Media Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in Amelia's name to the Greater Philadelphia chapter of the ALS foundation.









