Amy J. Beers

Amy J. Beers Obituary
Amy J. Beers

Wilmington - Amy J. Beers, age 60 passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.

Amy was born in Allentown, PA. She was a graduate of Swarthmore High School and The University of Delaware.

Amy inspired all who knew her. She had an extraordinarily kind heart as a child, mother, grandmother, and friend. Even in her garden, where she most enjoyed time with her grandsons, she had a way of nurturing things back to life. Her generosity and compassion towards the less fortunate and elderly knew no bounds, as she fostered children throughout her life and opened her home to those who were lost. Amy has undoubtedly, and purposefully, left this world a better place than she found it.

Amy is survived by her two daughters, Sayward Perregrino and Mary Beers, both of Wilmington, DE, and her two grandsons, Shane and Joshua Perregrino; mother, Gail Beers of Newark, DE; brothers, Eric (Kay) Beers of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Kurt (Lisa) Beers of Claymont, DE; and sister, Wendy (David) Crawford of Wilmington, DE. Amy was preceded in death by her father, Larry L. Beers.

A memorial service and celebration of Amy's life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may make memorial contributions to A Better Chance for Our Children, 1307 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809, https://abcfoc.org/donate/.

Published in The News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
