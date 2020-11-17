1/
Amy M. Hughes
Wilmington - Amy Melissa Cooper-Hughes, our beloved honeybee passed away at 44 years old on the morning of Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, DE. Amy is preceded in death by her father Thomas S. Cooper Jr and her grandmothers Mary Cooper, Marion V. Bayalis, and Shirley R. Webb. Amy is survived by her grandfather Harvey W. Webb, mother Patricia L. Webb Cooper Bayalis, step-father Thomas J. Bayalis, daughter Holly C. Cooper, her very loved dog Max and siblings Tracy L. Spinden (Robert), Joseph T. Cooper, Laura Bayalis and Maggie Bayalis. Services will be held at a later date. To view an expanded obituary or to send a condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
