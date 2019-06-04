Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Dove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Mae Dove


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Amy Mae Dove Obituary
Amy Mae Dove

North East, MD - Amy Mae (Dill) Dove, 45, of North East Maryland, went to be with God on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 7th, 1974 in Newark, Delaware. Amy is the daughter of Brenda K. (Gentry) Lumis and George Dill.

Amy was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt.

Amy is survived by her children Kasey Peterson 22, Joe Peterson 19, of Northeast MD and 1 grandchild Raine Lopez age 2. A celebration of Amy's life will be decided at a later date.
Published in The News Journal on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.