Amy Mae Dove
North East, MD - Amy Mae (Dill) Dove, 45, of North East Maryland, went to be with God on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 7th, 1974 in Newark, Delaware. Amy is the daughter of Brenda K. (Gentry) Lumis and George Dill.
Amy was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt.
Amy is survived by her children Kasey Peterson 22, Joe Peterson 19, of Northeast MD and 1 grandchild Raine Lopez age 2. A celebration of Amy's life will be decided at a later date.
Published in The News Journal on June 4, 2019