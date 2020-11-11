Amy Micallef-Jacoby
Wilmington - Amy Micallef-Jacoby of Wilmington, Delaware and Naples, Florida passed away on November 9, 2020 at the age of 64.
Amy was born on December 3, 1955 in Seaford, Delaware. She is a graduate of Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic School, Ursuline Academy, and Allentown College. She is remembered as an avid gardener, a passionate collector, a frequent baker, and an ardent celebrant of Christmas.
Amy was predeceased by her parents Gerald A. Micallef and Joanne Rigney Micallef.
Amy is survived by her husband of almost 40 years, Thomas Jacoby, her son Joseph Jacoby (Alyssa) of Wilmington, Delaware, sister Julie Baron (Mike) of Austin, Texas, brother Joseph Micallef (Louise) of Chevy Chase, Maryland, sister Jane Klinger (Karl) of Centreville, Delaware, sister-in-law Marci Jacoby of Wilmington, Delaware, granddaughter Sloane Jacoby and nieces and nephews Andrew Baron, Zachary Baron, Ryan Baron, Jack Micallef, Sarah Micallef, Amelia Klinger, Noelle Klinger, Forrest Klinger, and Corinne Klinger.
Private services for Amy were held on November 12, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, Amy's family suggests contributions to the Sisters of the Visitation, 14 Beach Road, Tyringham, MA 01264.
