Amy Satterfield Anderson
Amy Satterfield Anderson, 46, lost her battle with cancer on May 13, 2020 following a strong fight. Amy is survived by her husband Michael of 22 years and their son Mikey; sister Karen Summa; Mother Jane Satterfield and Father Wayne Satterfield; as well as a host of relatives, friends and extended family. A viewing will begin at 1:00 pm at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 and will follow Covid19 guidelines. A memorial will be held at a later date and time.




Published in The News Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
