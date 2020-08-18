1/1
Andre Greene
1962 - 2020
Andre Greene

Wilmington - Raymond Andre Greene, age 58, joined his creator with the love of his life by his side, on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Andre was born in Stoneham, MA, son of Gracie (Banks) Greene and the late Raymond I. Greene. His family moved to Woodbury Heights, NJ, where Andre was a graduate of Gateway High School. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California. Andre was the Director of Business Development for Bioenergy Devco, a renewable energy producer.

In his free time, he loved to read, travel, cook and entertain friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Marcia Kassman; and his mother, Gracie.

Services for Andre will be held privately with his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andre's memory can be made to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Creek Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
