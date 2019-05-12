|
Andre "Andy" Tedeschi
Newark - Andre "Andy" Maurizio Tedeschi, of Newark, Delaware, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, after a year long fight against Mesothelioma. Andy was born on January 6, 1940, and enjoyed 79 wonderful years. Andy began life in an Italian colony in Tripoli, Libya to parents, Corrado Tedeschi and Marina Gardella Tedeschi. He was the youngest of four children: Rodolfo, Enza, and preceded in death by his brother Angelo. At the age of 13 his family returned to Northern Italy. His favorite activities included spending time with family, skiing, and sailing. Through his love of the sea, Andy saw the world as a chief engineer in the Italian Merchant Marines and eventually settled in the United States. Many know him through his 40 years of service at the Delaware City oil refinery. Andy and his family lived in Baltimore, Maryland, Newark, Delaware, and Chestertown, Maryland.
Andy is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Lynda Tedeschi; children: Scott Varner, Laura Helton, and Alessandra Tedeschi; as well as grandchildren: Grace Carlton, Ben Helton, Joshua Varner, Nicholas Varner, Angelica Helton, Joseph Helton, and Jack Nethen.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Reach Church, 2880 Summit Bridge Rd., Bear, DE 19701 followed by a service in celebration of Andy's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to A Door of Hope, 3407 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19805 or Red Lion Christian Academy, 1390 Red Lion Rd., Bear, DE 19701. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
