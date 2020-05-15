Andrew Edward Seutter
Hockessin - Andrew Edward "Ed" Seutter Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Hockessin on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born on February 27, 1929 in Wilmington, Ed was the son of the late Andrew E. and Eva L. Seutter. Upon graduation from Conrad High School, he went to work for General Motors in Wilmington in 1947. He was a reserve member of the Air National Guard Delaware, then served active duty in the U.S. Air Force at New Castle Air Force Base in 1951 and 1952, attaining the rank of Sergeant.
Ed married his wife, Genevieve M. Czarnecka, in 1951, and together with their family moved for work at General Motors assembly plants in Los Angeles, California (1969), Lordstown, Ohio (1974), and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (1978), before retiring in 1989. They moved back to Delaware and settled in Hockessin in 1999. Ed enjoyed flying private planes, waterfowl hunting, fishing on both coasts, off-road motorcycle riding, and traveling and exploring the American West. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with relatives in Delaware.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve; sister, Geraldine Moore and her husband, William of New Castle Delaware. He is survived by his sons, Eric A. Seutter of Osaka Japan, Andrew E. "Drew" Seutter, his wife, Susan, and grandsons, Brett and Derek of Woodinville, Washington; brothers, Carl G. Seutter and his wife, Barbara of Oakesdale Washington, and Richard A. Seutter and his wife, Tracy of Peoria, Arizona.
A burial service will be held privately, with a celebration of life to be arranged at a later date.
