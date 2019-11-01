|
Andrew Fontello
New Castle - Andrew Fontello, age 91, a lifelong resident of DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving children.
Born in Wilmington, DE on January 16, 1928, he was a son of the late Anthony and Lena (LaMonica) Fontello. Andrew proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Proteus, which was a Fulton-class submarine tender for the Navy. He dedicated 38 years of employment with General Motors.
Andrew and Audrey grew up together and enjoyed 58 wonderful years of marriage. Following retirement, he and Audrey enjoyed creating and painting wooden crafts, where they became well known in the local arts and crafts community. Together, they enjoyed many trips to Lancaster. Andrew will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, who enjoyed hearing stories of how his grandchildren and great grandchildren were doing as they grew up. This was always a quick way to put a smile on his face.
In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey A. (Lander) Fontello; and siblings, Dominic Fontello, Lucy Lestardo, James Fontello and Mary Cassetta. He is survived by his children, Linda Fontello, Karen Thomas (David), Cathy Fontello and Michael Fontello; grandchildren, Michelle Parke (Andrew), David Thomas II and Michael Fontello, Jr. (Nicole); and great grandchildren, Bryce Thomas, Alex Parke, Leah Thomas and Adam Parke.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Andrew's memory to the , 399 Market Street, Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
