Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Andrew J. "Drew" Ostroski

Andrew J. "Drew" Ostroski Obituary
Andrew J. "Drew" Ostroski

Newark - Andrew J. "Drew" Ostroski, age 52, of Newark, DE and formerly of Lewes, DE, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 12 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12 pm. Interment will be held privately.

To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
