Andrew J. "Drew" Ostroski
Newark - Andrew J. "Drew" Ostroski, age 52, of Newark, DE and formerly of Lewes, DE, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 12 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12 pm. Interment will be held privately.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020