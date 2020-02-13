|
Andrew J. "Jack" Pearce, Jr.
New Castle - Andrew J. "Jack" Pearce, Jr., age 85, of New Castle, DE, passed away at Christiana Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Earleville, MD on July 27, 1934, he was a son of the late Wilbur C. and Florence (Everett) Argoe. Jack attended the former Brown Vocational School in Wilmington, DE. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves and U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany with the Army in 1958 at the same time as Elvis. Jack dedicated his career as a master carpenter with General Chemical in Claymont, retiring after 38 years. Following retirement, he worked as a ticket taker for the Wilmington Blue Rocks at "Jack and Dave's Gate" for 25 years.
In his younger years Jack was "an ole farm boy" working the farm fields by the Summit Bridge during the day and at night you could find him cruising the streets in Middletown and Wilmington looking sharp in his peg leg pants hanging with his posse. He enjoyed driving down the back roads with his brothers and road trips. Jack was a great provider for his family, taking them on many driving vacations up and down the Eastern seaboard, enjoying the sun and beach. He was a Jack Daniels memorabilia collector, along with being a member of the Jack Daniels Tennessee Squire, always looking forward to receiving the annual squire letters. A friend to the community, he was a life member of the Lafayette Lodge #14 AF & AM in Wilmington and a member of the Delaware Consistory in Wilmington and Nur Shrine Temple in New Castle. Jack was a great story teller with a quick wit and had a saying for anything that would make anyone laugh, chuckle or shake their head. He took pride in his garden, growing tomato plants over 6 feet tall and the tomatoes were the size of paper plates. Jack loved giving away his hot peppers while saying "here, try this." Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and dear friend to many.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at 3E MICU at Christiana Hospital, especially Lea, Christina, Katie, Sara and Rowena for their kindness, patience and compassion. A special thank you to Dr. Funk for being his primary physician and the care he gave him over the years.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Ellen P. Pearce; and brothers-in-law, Willard E. Pruitt, III and Tom Williams. He is survived by his children, Andrew J. "Andy" Pearce, III (Genie) and Andrea J. Fell (Jeff); brothers, Wilbur Argoe (Joyce) and Jerry Argoe (Julie); sisters-in-law, Joan Williams and Terri Pruitt; grandson, Andrew J. "AJ" Pearce; great grandchildren, Grace Pearce and Conor Pearce; close friend, Dave Houtman; faithful granddogs, Sammi, Sawyer and Apollo; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:30 pm until 8 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition, Inc., 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 209, Wilmington, DE 19801.
