Andrew John Meyer III
Wilmington - On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Andrew John Meyer III, a loving husband, father, and grandpa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his home at the age 65.
Born in Jersey City, New Jersey to Veronica (Cannon) and Andrew Meyer, Andy graduated from St. Peter's College in 1977 and worked in the insurance industry for his entire career. He was the Assistant Vice President at AIG and previously employed at Duncanson & Holt and the Prudential Insurance Company of America.
On June 25, 1983, he married his beloved wife, Mary Holland. Together, they raised two wonderful sons, Andrew and Thomas. Known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind, compassionate spirit, Andy enjoyed bringing order to chaos, marathon pool volleyball games, driving through the Brandywine Valley, and having Cheez-its with a scotch. Most of all, he loved spending time with family, especially his grandson, Drew.
Courageous does not begin to describe the battle Andy waged against cancer for the last 17 months of his life. Andy's family appreciates all the friends, doctors, and nurses who provided love and support throughout his fight.
Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Richard, Martin, and Patricia, Andy is survived by his wife Mary Holland, his sons; Andrew and Thomas, daughter-in-law, Dr. Heather Hartman, grandson, Drew, brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Nancy Meyer, and sister and brother-in-law, Marion and John Schwamberger.
A Private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware 19803. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ashland, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andy's memory to Feed America, Inc. or your local food bank.
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
.