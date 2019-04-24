|
Andrew Joseph Halligan
Wilmington - On Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, our beloved Andy, age 56, passed away suddenly from a heart attack. We are all struggling for answers as to why such a good, wonderful person was taken from us so soon.
Andy was born in 1962 in Wilmington, Delaware to Donald and Anna Claire (Cryan) Halligan. He attended Salesianum High School and graduated from University of Delaware in 1985. He built a successful career in the financial industry, making lifelong friends wherever he went. Andy was Vice President, Head of Digital Sales with TD Bank, where he considered his colleagues his friends, caring deeply for his work family.
Andy was intensely curious and creative. He had a great sense of adventure and discovery and was the idea guy for fun outings and day trips with his children, nieces, and nephews. He recently discovered a passion and talent for metalworking and sculpting and proudly participated in an art show at Marshall Bridge Welding Workshop. Andy could always be counted on to cook up a delicious meal or throw himself wholeheartedly into fun times at holiday celebrations, family gatherings, and breaks at the beach. Andy was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a life with those you love.
Andy is survived by his children, Anna (24), Samuel (15), and David (13), their mother, Jennifer Rubright Halligan, and his siblings Ellen Freed (Mick), Don Halligan (Emily), and Chris Halligan (Debbie). Andy is also survived by his well-loved, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He will be dearly missed, and we will never forget him. Andy - We love you so.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, April 26 from 7-9 pm at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Additional visitation will take place Saturday, April 27 from 10-10:45 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington followed by a Mass of Christian Burial.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019