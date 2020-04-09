Services
Andrew Kirk Leaning

Andrew Kirk Leaning Obituary
Andrew Kirk Leaning

Newport - Andrew Kirk Leaning, age 57, of Newport, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, DE on August 19, 1962, he was the son of Richard K. and Jacqueline F. Leaning. Andrew was trained as a sheet metal worker and worked for mechanical contractors in Wilmington and Baltimore, MD. He grew up in Newark, where he spent most of his life, as well as Wilmington. Andrew loved fishing and scuba diving and was happy when he was on the ocean off of Rehoboth Beach and Shelter Island, NY.

Andrew is survived by his mother, Jacqueline; father, Richard; brothers, Alan and Jay; and aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Due to state and national health restrictions associated with COVID-19 the family will delay formal memorial services until a later date when family and friends can safely gather to celebrate Andrew's life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Andrew's memory to the , 131 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
