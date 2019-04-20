|
Andrew L. Miller
Wilmington - Age 78, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by his family's love.
Born and raised in Wilmington, Andy was the son of the late Leanora (nee Kalcheim) and Richard Miller and was a 1958 graduate of P.S. duPont High School.
In 1962, Andy graduated from the University of Delaware where he majored in Economics and Accounting and was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity. After graduation, he joined his family's retail furniture business, Miller Brothers, a company established by his grandfather Nathan Miller in 1900.
In 1975, Andy was named President and CEO of Miller's Furniture Industries, Inc. With his vision, the company expanded, operating seven retail locations throughout Delaware and Southern New Jersey. In the 1980's, under his leadership, Miller's Furniture was named among the top 100 national furniture stores. In 1995, the Tri-State Home Furnishings Association recognized Andy and Miller's Furniture with the 'Retailer of the Year' award. Before its close in 1997, Miller's Furniture was one of the region's best-known furniture stores. Andy also led the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Miller Realty, Inc., in various real estate development ventures which today consists of numerous properties that run throughout the Delaware Valley.
Andy served as a Director of First Federal Savings & Loan of Wilmington (and its successor institutions) from 1967 to 1996. In addition, he was a member of their Executive Committee and Chairman of their Personnel Committee. In 1985, he began serving the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and held roles as Member of the Executive Committee, Director, and Treasurer. He was also a past Board Chairman of the Better Business Bureau of Delaware, and past President of the Jewish Family Services.
Andy met his wife Barbara Klein Miller at P.S duPont High School where he was well known as a drummer in both the marching band and a rock band. The high school sweethearts wed in 1963 and had three daughters: Sharon Miller, Elizabeth Gensler (Gary), and Nina Stone (Tucker). He is also survived by four beautiful granddaughters, Maya, Marissa, Eliana, and Piper as well as his sister Danna Miller Levy (Roger); his Aunt Sara Miller (Dick); brother-in-law, Dr. Gershon Klein; sister-in-law, Goldie Klein; and seven nieces and nephews.
Andy's friends and family will remember him fondly as the life of any party he attended. He was a devoted University of Delaware football fan and looked forward to the Sunday NFL games on television. Andy spent his summers relaxing, boating, and fishing with his family in Bethany Beach. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed sharing his love for magic tricks with his granddaughters.
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W. Lea Boulevard Wilmington, DE 19802. There will be no shiva due to Passover. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Auxiliary of A.I. duPont Hospital, Family Assistance Fund (attention Volunteer Office) 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803, the Leanora Miller Scholarship Fund at the Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809, or any .
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019