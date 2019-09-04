|
Andrew Lamonica
Wilmington - Andrew M. Lamonica, 69, beloved son of Joseph T. and Katherine D. Lamonica, both deceased, passed away on August 29. Andrew served in the US Navy on the USS Intrepid 1970-75. "Uncle Andrew," as he was affectionately known, enjoyed the arts, music, books.
He is survived by his loving brother, Joseph T. Lamonica, Jr., of Wilmington, his nieces and nephew, and great nieces and nephews. A service with military honors will be held at Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Bear, on September 5, at 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Diabetes Association or Delaware Pride.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019