Services
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:45 AM
Delaware Veterans Cemetery
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Lamonica
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Lamonica

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Lamonica Obituary
Andrew Lamonica

Wilmington - Andrew M. Lamonica, 69, beloved son of Joseph T. and Katherine D. Lamonica, both deceased, passed away on August 29. Andrew served in the US Navy on the USS Intrepid 1970-75. "Uncle Andrew," as he was affectionately known, enjoyed the arts, music, books.

He is survived by his loving brother, Joseph T. Lamonica, Jr., of Wilmington, his nieces and nephew, and great nieces and nephews. A service with military honors will be held at Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Bear, on September 5, at 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Diabetes Association or Delaware Pride.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.