Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Andrew M. Rees Jr. Obituary
Andrew M. Rees, Jr

Wilmington - Andrew Miller Rees, Jr., age 82, of Wilmington, DE, son of the late Andrew Sr. and Catherine Rees, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.

Andrew is survived by his sons, Andrew Rees III and David Rees (Nancy); brothers, William Rees (Melanie) and Thomas A. Rees (JoAnne); sisters, Geraldine Blackeye (Henry) and Millicent Rees; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Andrew's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Parkview Nursing Home, 2801 W. 6th St., Wilmington, DE 19805.

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
