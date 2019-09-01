|
Andrew M. Rees, Jr
Wilmington - Andrew Miller Rees, Jr., age 82, of Wilmington, DE, son of the late Andrew Sr. and Catherine Rees, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019.
Andrew is survived by his sons, Andrew Rees III and David Rees (Nancy); brothers, William Rees (Melanie) and Thomas A. Rees (JoAnne); sisters, Geraldine Blackeye (Henry) and Millicent Rees; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Andrew's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Parkview Nursing Home, 2801 W. 6th St., Wilmington, DE 19805. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019