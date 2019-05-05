|
|
Dr. Andrew Paul Lesniak
Wilmington - Dr. Andrew Paul Lesniak, age 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 27th, 2019 in Wilmington, DE amongst his loved ones.
Andrew's journey started with his birth on May 14th, 1951 in Soltau Germany. Following his birth, he and his parents lived in a displaced persons camp, near Wolterdingen, GE following WWII. In April 1953 his parents and he were one of the fortunate families which were allowed to immigrate to the United States, specifically; Chicago, Illinois. He spent his formulative years living in the Chicago area until he left home for college.
Andrew was the first of the Lesniak family to go to college. Always with a passion for science, he earned an academic scholarship to attend Cornell College where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree. His yearning in science led him on a path through the University of Indiana for a Master's in Science followed by his PHD at the University of South Carolina. Doctor Lesniak then ventured into the commercial world.
Andrew's interests then focused on the pharmaceutical area initially working for Sepracor, Lab Glass and Corning. Always inventive and entrepreneurial, he used this foundation to invent and patent products in the laboratory glassware arena. This finally led to the establishment of his own company, Group Horizon Inc. Dr. Lesniak established and still holds the patents to items which are used in the medical community in areas for cancer research and vaccines.
Andrew loved the outdoors. He fly-fished, camped and most fervently gardened. He also loved to vacation to his and Connie's favorite island get-away…St. Lucia.
When not spending time with his only sibling and brother, Chris, his wife, Mary, and his nephew, Erik, and niece, Katie, he devoted himself to his home and business. In 1997 he met his soul mate and then to fiancé, Connie Smith and shared all his following years with her. In May 2017, Andrew had an unfortunate accident which left him bedridden until his life's journey came to an end in April of this year.
Andrew is survived by his brother, Christopher Lesniak, his wife, Mary, nephew, Erik, niece, Katherine, and aunts and cousins in Germany, Poland and Brazil. He will always hold a special place in his heart for his fiancé,' Connie Smith, her son, Scott, and his son, Lincoln.
Visitation will be held for Andrew from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road), Wilmington, DE 19803. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions may be made on Andrew's behalf to the agencies/groups that Andrew supported during his lifetime. St. Jude Children's Research Hospitalhttps://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html, Sunday Breakfast Mission https://donate.sundaybreakfastmission.org/for/sbm, https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019