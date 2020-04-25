|
Andrew Steven Hegedus
Newark - Dr. Andrew Steven Hegedus, Ed.D., 56, passed away from cancer at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Andy was born on June 19, 1963, the only child of Peter and Connie Hegedus. Following a 20-year career in nuclear power, he worked as an administrator with the Christina School District, then spent ten years working on groundbreaking education research with NWEA, an education not for profit. Andy also founded Demosophia, a consulting company that uses collaborative problem-solving processes to help organizations tackle complex (wicked) problems. He held an Ed.D. from the University of Delaware, an M.S. from Drexel University, and a B.S. from Penn State.
Andy's career was built on the belief that research, improved processes and collaboration with amazing colleagues could make the world a better place. Those interested in learning more about his work can visit: demosophia.com and www.nwea.org/research/our-researchers/andrew-hegedus-edd.
Though Andy loved his work, his life was so much more. He was an amazing husband, father, father-in-law and friend. Andy was a great conversationalist because he cared so deeply about others. Because he loved his passions so fiercely, he always wanted to hear from others about theirs. Andy loved live music; playing cards or tennis with friends; travel and family vacations; working out; home improvement projects; walks with Katie and Hallie; hanging out with family and friends; and so much more. He truly loved every aspect of his life so deeply.
Andy is survived by his loving wife, Katie Rosch Hegedus; his sons, Clifford Steven Hegedus and Timothy Grady Hegedus; daughters-in-law, Grace and Megan Hegedus; and stepmother, Candice H. Hegedus; along with a host of beloved family members.
The family would like to thank Kevin, Jim, Wendy, his NWEA colleagues, the staff at Jefferson Oncology and Radiation, and the Vitas team, as well as many family members and friends who have helped.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the organizations whose work Andy supported - Serviam Girls Academy, Resurrection Parish Delaware, the ACLU of Delaware, and Delaware CLASI. Please also consider paying forward Andy's kindness by listening to a friend, and please thank an educator for the challenging and vital work they do.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a virtual celebration of life will be held on May 2nd, 2020 at 1pm EST. For more details, please visit www.spicermullikin.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020