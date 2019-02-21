|
Andrew V. Mynuk
Claymont - Andrew Vincent Mynuk was born on November 21,1973 and passed away unexpectedly on February 17, 2019. Andrew is survived by his loving family and friends. Andrew's mom and dad, Sharon and John; his brothers, Chris and his wife, Stacy, Nick and his wife, Andrea and his wonderful sister, Stephanie, aunts, Sr. Miriam Francis RSM and Karen Dougherty; nephews, Matthew, Vincent, Mark,John, Alexander and Eli; nieces, Victoria and Hannah followed by many cousins. After starting his first two years of high school at Claymont High, Andrew graduated from Brandywine HS, Class of 1991. Andrew then earned his B.A.in Psychology from the University of Delaware where he also found his love and passion for Rugby, making many wild and crazy friends. Andrew completed 2 years of study in Biomechanics, Anatomy and Physiology at Life University in Marietta, Ga and was an avid fitness enthusiast and Certified Personal Trainer who lived for making people healthier and living better lives. As a teenager, he long awaited his summers with his Nana, Anna Stadulis and the Dougherty clan in Nanticoke, Pa. Andrew was a well known balloon animal sculptor often donating his talents for fundraisers like the benefit for the McGlynn Center that serves at risk children in Wilkes Barre PA. Visiting hour will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019, starting at 10am in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 800 W. Lea Blvd, Wilmington, DE. Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church where Andrew served as an altar boy for many years.
