Andrew "Andy" Williams
Bear, DE - Andrew Williams (Andy or Adubs as he was known by many) passed away suddenly on February 13, 2019. He's now reunited with his dearly departed mother Annmarie Williams. Andy grew up in New Castle, DE and moved to Toms River, NJ where he attended high school. As an adult, he returned to live in Delaware where he worked as a server for The Cracker Barrel for many years and most recently at the Glass Kitchen.
Andy was well known for his outgoing personality, his one of a kind laugh, his infectious smile, his Paul Newman blue eyes, and his ability to make friends with anyone. Anyone who met Andy remembers his laugh and how it spread laughter to everyone around him. As a youth, his passion was his favorite sport rollerblading. Andy was approached about skating professionally and his dream almost came true. While living in New Jersey, he loved the beach, the boardwalk, and partying with his friends. Andy loved his Philadelphia Eagles and his New York Yankees. Andy never met an animal he didn't love, a trait passed down from his mother. He especially loved his German Shepard Cali. Andy was preceded in death by his mother, Annmarie Williams, and his maternal grandparents Rosemary and Frank Williams. He is survived by his aunt and uncle, Maryellen and Bill Hofmann who loved him like their third son. He is also survived by his cousins Dan, Jim, and Holly Hofmann who considered Andy their little brother. He will always be "Uncle Cousin Andy" to his 6 year old 2nd cousin, James Jeffry Hofmann. Other survivors include aunts, uncles, and cousins in Delaware and family members in New Jersey.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing to be held on Wednesday, February 20 from 11am to 1pm at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy Wilmington, DE. A celebration service will start at 1pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA.org. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019