Angela M. Matt



Newark - Angela M. Matt, age 54, of Newark, DE passed away on February 10, 2019. Born in West Chester, PA, Angela was the daughter of Ruth (Burke) and Francis R. DiBenedetto. She was a 1982 graduate of St. Mark's High School and attended Goldey Beacom College. Angela worked as an administrative assistant for six years at DuPont prior to marriage. She recently completed coursework at Delaware Technical Community College and was certified by the State of Delaware as a pharmaceutical technician. Angela also worked as a professional dog groomer and was a talented artist who loved to draw. She volunteered at the food pantry at St. Anthony of Padua Church in The Woodlands, TX, was an accomplished cook and avid wine enthusiast. Angela enjoyed traveling and lived in various locations throughout her life including Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and overseas in Cobham, England and Doha, Qatar.



Angela is survived by her husband of 30 years, Daniel J. Matt; her daughter, Stephanie M. Matt and her fiancé, Daniel Bradley of Philadelphia, PA; her parents, Ruth and Francis DiBenedetto of Wilmington, DE; her maternal grandmother, Anna Martelli; her Godmother, Marylou Fieni; her mother and father-in-law, Anna J. and William G. Matt; her brother, Michael J. DiBenedetto and his partner, Sharon Epting, of Newark, DE; her sister, Catherine A. DiBenedetto and her partner, Tracy Baldwin, of Salem, SC; her brother-in-law, Brian J. and Julia A. Matt; and several nieces and nephews including Kristen R. DiBenedetto, Nathan M. DiBenedetto, Christopher R. Matt, Michael A. Matt, Nicholas A. Matt, and Amelia R. Matt.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Contributions may be sent to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 or St. Mary of the Assumption Church at the above address. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019