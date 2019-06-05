|
|
Angela Norman
Middletown - Angela Norman, age 94, of Middletown, Delaware, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. She was born Angela Serio Infante in Santiago, Cuba to her parents, Jorge and Angela Serio. Angela moved to Miami, Florida in 1956 where she later met and married her beloved husband of 44 years, Kenneth Norman.
"Angie" proudly worked for 10 years at the American Cafeteria in Coral Gables, Florida. She was a wonderful homemaker and had a passion for fashion and bargain shopping. Her wardrobe was beautiful, her style simple and classy. She found the greatest happiness and pleasure searching for the best deals and always joked about her ability to save money by saying she had "arthritis of the elbow."
She was a living example of kindness and compassion. Her charm, wit and wisdom touched the lives of all who knew her. She had a beautiful smile, sparkling green eyes and a caring heart. She cherished the time spent with her husband, family and best friend Teresita Cresap. Angie's favorite motto in life was, "Live, love, laugh and be thankful." She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten.
Angela is survived by her sisters Bertha Bernal and Martha Perez; brother-in-law Dr. Allan Perez; nieces and nephews; Carlos, Ivonne, Beth, Martha and Juan (Tina); great nephews; Eric, Nicolas, Colin, Reese and Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband "Kenny", sister Lydia Serio; and brother-in-law Santos Bernal.
Private burial will be at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, Delaware. For online condolences, visit www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on June 5, 2019