Angeliki "Kiki" Adamopoulos
Wilmington - Wilmington -Angeliki "Kiki" Adamopoulos, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 28, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's Dementia.
Kiki was born in Kefalonia, Greece on May 26, 1940. She met the love of her life, Kostas, in Sami, Kefalonia while he was working in the town as a police officer. The two married and had two sons before immigrating to the United States in pursuit of the American Dream.
Once settled in the U.S., she started working as a seamstress. Then, over the years, she and her husband opened many successful businesses to include Gus' Delicatessen, Charcoal Pines, and finally A&G Steakshop, where she worked until retirement.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her loved ones. She cherished gathering together, sharing memories, and cooking traditional Greek cuisine for all to enjoy. She was a devoted yiayia [grandmother] that would do anything for her grandchildren. If she wasn't spending time with family, she also loved gardening, crocheting, and watching Greek TV.
Kiki never met a stranger. If you had the privilege to meet her, you'd know that she immediately considered you part of the family, complete with all of the perks. You would never leave her home with an empty belly, she would deliver unlimited compliments to you, and she would light up your heart with one flash of her smile.
She was previously deceased by her husband, Konstandinos, and brother Jerry. She is survived by her two sons, Anastasios and Sotiere, four grandchildren, Kostandinos (Anna), Angeliki (Adam), Athena, Sotiri, her brother, Niko, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11am, Wednesday, December 2 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 East Forge Road, Media, PA, where friends may call after 10am. Burial will be at Silverbrook Cemetery, Wilmington. Services will be held in accordance with the current health directives, wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits (50).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. <https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com