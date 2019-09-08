|
|
Angelina E. Ursomarso
Wilmington - Angelina Elizabeth Ursomarso, age 101, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at home in her sleep.
Angelina Elizabeth Ursomarso née Gazzara, the daughter of Anthony and Theresa Gazzara, was born and grew up in South Philadelphia where she met her husband, Anthony "Tony" Ursomarso, who pre-deceased her in 1997 after 56 years of marriage. She was known as "Lee" or "Mrs. U" and as "Gran" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Mrs. U" loved the family automobile business and worked at the dealerships daily well into her nineties. She loved broccoli and ate some almost every day, probably contributing to her longevity! Gran adored her grandkids and great grandkids and indulged them every chance she could get. She was always up for a game of any kind or the reading of a story, especially the one where she pronounced the princess' name Pen/e/lope, like cantaloupe just for hysterical laughs. She will always be remembered for moving around the kitchen in an apron turning out delicious homemade cheese crepes and delectable Italian "Grandma Cookies." And don't forget you have to salt and then rinse and squeeze ALL of the water out of the eggplant and let it dry a bit before sautéing. Gran was up for anything whether it was a horse show, a car race, a thorough cleaning session or especially a trip to Disneyworld. Summers at the Jersey shore brought with them long walks, bike rides on her famous 3 wheeler with a basket, milkshakes and lots of quarters for the boardwalk arcade. Making the kids happy was a goal she thoroughly achieved.
She will be missed by her children Marilyn (Michael) Uffner and Frank (Catherine) Ursomarso, four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held in lieu of a service on Sunday, September 22 at the Wilmington Country Club, 4825 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807. The family will be receiving guests at 11:30am with a remembrance and refreshments following at noon.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in her memory to the Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington DE 19801 or to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18, 2019