|
|
Angelina Graham
Wilmington -
Angelina Graham, age 80, of Wilmington, DE died May 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Angelina graduated from Overbrook High School, Philadelphia, in 1958 and worked as a secretary for the DuPont Company. She was a former member of Bethel Baptist Church and current member of Iron Faith Fellowship Church. Angelina's greatest joy was raising a family and being a homemaker as well as entertaining family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Richard of Wilmington, son Brian of Wilmington, and son Christian of Eugene, OR.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25 beginning at 10 am at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 with a funeral service at 11. Refreshments will follow the service at Iron Faith Fellowship, 801 Darley Rd., Wilmington. Interment will be private at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2019