Angeline M. Ciabattoni
Lewes - Angeline M. Ciabattoni, age 79, of Lewes, DE formerly of Newark, DE passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE.
Angie was born in Wilmington, DE on November 29, 1940 daughter of the late Thomas Radick and the late Mary (LePorte) Radick. She was a master barber licensed in the states of Delaware and Maryland for over 25 years. She owned The Clip Joint in Crystal Beach, MD and taught at the Hair Academy in Newark, DE.
Angie was a member of the Harrington Moose, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge, American Legion Post #28 and AMVETS Post #2. She loved country line dancing and going to the casinos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Radick. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Daniel Ciabattoni; a daughter, Donna Sentman of Bear, DE; three grandchildren, Angela Garcia and her husband, Paul, Nicole Jackson and Lisa Sentman; a sister, Rose Ashley and her husband, Tom; a brother, John Radick and 5 great grandchildren.
Service and burial will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, DE.
The family requests no flowers.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020