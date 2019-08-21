|
|
Angeline M. (Capano) Nardo
Wilmington - Angeline M. (Capano) Nardo passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on August 16th, 2019.
Angie was born in Wilmington to the late Joseph Capano and Micheline (Rizzo) Capano. She was a devoted wife and homemaker. She was a Jill of all trades; she could build you a closet to hang the clothes she just tailor made for you, she was a fabulous cook and baker out doing herself every Sunday for family and friends, she even made dolls for her beloved family. Angie enjoyed many hobbies, such as, gardening, knitting, horseback riding, marionette and doll making, and many
others. She was very spiritual and a proud member of the Legion of Mary. Angie was an all encompassing matriarch, and will be deeply missed by the family she loved so dearly.
Angie is survived by her children Micheline Nardo Mattia (Sam), Christopher Nardo (Donna Marie), and Francis Nardo (Jennifer); grandchildren Julie Anne (Luís), Catherine Louise (Jacob), Francis, Jacob, Dana (Rudy), Victor (Jennifer) and beloved fur-grandbaby, Sissy; great grandchildren Leonardo, Antonio, Victoria, Sofia, William, Emma, Ethan, Madden, and Mason; and a host of many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Nardo and her brothers Frank, Vincent, Louis, and Mario.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd., 11am, Friday, August 23rd, 2019. Private entombment. Viewing will be held at CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME, 2309 Lancaster Ave. in Wilmington, Thursday evening, 6pm-8pm, August 22nd 2019.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor or FRAXA (The Fragile X Research Foundation), 10 Prince Place, Suite 203, Newburyport, MA 01950.
arcarofuneralhome.com
302-658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019