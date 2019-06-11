|
Angeline "Angie" Simeone
Newark - Newark - Angeline Vari Simeone, age 96, known by her family and friends as "Angie", passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 10, 2019. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, Angeline was the daughter of the late Rosa (Grillo) and Frank Vari. Angeline graduated from Wilmington High School in 1939 and lived a beautiful full life. Over the years, Angie ventured into several businesses with her husband Alfonso: The Barn Door (Wilmington), Pat & Herb (Wilmington) and Park Deli (Newark). She was also a talented seamstress. Angeline was a former member and President of St. Anthony's Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality, and modeled for Grace Rowe Fashion Enterprises. She touched many lives throughout life's journey with her kindness, poise, compassion, wisdom and beauty. Most of all she cherished the love that she had for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild. In addition to her parents, Angeline was preceded in death by her husband, Alfonso Simeone.; sisters, Theresa DiPersio, Mary Vincent, Josephine Cortese and brothers, Martino Vari and Francis (Junior) Vari. She is survived by her sisters Lee Malgieri, Carmela Hamilton, and brother Joseph Vari. She will be dearly missed by her daughters Marianne Mihaly, Janice (Daniel) Malloy, and Claire Layton (Carlo Golt),; and her sons, Anthony (Laurel Hill Simeone), Alfonse (Lee Bartel Simeone), Francis (Debbie Brand Simeone); 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. As her grandson shared with us "I can only hope someone see's the "Mom Mom" in me. Our entire family hopes our lives will reflect the same. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Angie's name to St. Anthony's Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. 901 N. DuPont St. Wilm., DE. 19805.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilm., DE. Entombment will follow Mass in Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours for Mrs. Simeone are Thursday evening from 5 to 8pm at the Corleto Latina Family Center, 807 N. Union Street, Wilm., DE. 19805. For direction, or to send an online condolence, please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019