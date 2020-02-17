|
Aniello Meloro
Wilmington - Aniello Meloro (Neil), 85, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Neil was born December 7, 1934 in Bagnoli Irpino, Italy, the son of Angelo Meloro and Rose Maria Infante Meloro.
Neil came to America in 1955 and he worked hard as a skilled craftsman. He retired from Winterthur Museum as a carpenter after 40+ years. Neil had a special personality that would have your heart smile. He had a kind and compassionate spirit, everyone that knew him loved him. He was a devoted husband and would do anything for his wife, as well as family and friends.
Neil leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years Frances DiStefano Meloro, his sister Josephine Cautillo (Emillio Cautillo), and brothers Angelo Meloro Jr. (Annina Meloro) and John Meloro (Irene Meloro), his sister-in-law Dora DiStefano Paoli, as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Neil is predeceased by his brother Alessandro Meloro and two sisters Lucia Troisi and Carmela Agnello.
The family is very appreciative for the care and assistance provide to him from family, friends, Foulk Manor North Staff, and Vitas Health Care.
Family and Friends are invited to a funeral service Thursday, February 20, 2020, held at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington, Delaware 19805, with viewing from 12:00 to 1:00, service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Graham Center Ogletown Stanton, Newark DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020