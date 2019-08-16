|
Anita A. Oliver
Wilmington - Anita Oliver was born May 31, 1959 in Wilm., DE; she went home to be with the Lord quietly in her sleep on Thu., Aug. 8, 2019. Anita leaves her husband, Milton J. Oliver; 7 siblings and a host other relatives.
Celebration of Life Service, 11:00 am on Tue., Aug. 20, 2019, at Newark Church of Christ, 91 Salem Church Road, Newark DE 19713; viewing from 9:00 - 10:45 am only. Burial in Silverbrook Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 16, 2019