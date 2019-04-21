|
Anita Hearn Wagner
Newark - Anita Hearn Wagner, age 94, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Anita was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 21, 1924 to Luther M. and Leona (Harris) Hearn. Her father co-founded Hearn Bros, Inc. grocery business.
She was a graduate of P.S. DuPont HS and Edgewood Park College in New York. She was employed by Hercules, Hearn Bros and retired from Wilmington Trust Co in 1985.
Anita was predeceased by her husband David Roberts Wagner in 1972. Along with her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Luther M. Hearn, Jr and her sister Edythe Mae Colbourn.
Anita is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Wagner Ruddach of Haleiwa, Hawaii and Lynn Wagner Wendelburg and husband George of Newark, Delaware. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Bryan S. Colbourn and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services for Anita will be private.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff of White Chapel (now Paramount), her home for nearly seven years, for the love and care provided to Anita. Many thanks also to Compassionate Care Hospice. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019