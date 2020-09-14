Anita L. DeNardo
Newark - Anita Louise DeNardo, age 83, of Newark, DE formerly of Dobbs Ferry, NY, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Anita is survived by her children Nicholas (Susan) DeNardo of Landenberg, PA, Patricia (Jonathan) Buzby of Bear, DE, Louis (Loredana) DeNardo of Pleasantville, NY, her grandchildren Cynthia Martine and James DeNardo, Alexander, Riley and Tyler Buzby, and her great grandchild Chase Martine. Anita is also survived by her sister Rosalie Klevickas of Boynton Beach, FL.
Anita graduated from Dobbs Ferry High School in 1955. She was a homemaker for her family while also cutting hair in her basement salon. She was an active member of her local church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in Ardsley and the Dobbs Ferry Embassy Club. She enjoyed being part of her children's activities and took great pride and joy ensuring that there was a home-cooked meal served each night and that the cake tin was never empty.
Upon retirement, Anita and Pat moved to Newark, DE to be closer to family. The two enjoyed vacationing in their motorhome up and down the East Coast and spent winters in Fort Myers, FL. Anita was an active member of St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Newark Senior Center and Red Hat Society. She participated in clubs and groups within those organizations and always showed up to gatherings with at least one homemade goodie. She took joy in serving others by making bears for Hospice, quilts for veterans, dresses for church mission trips to Haiti and stockings for soldiers.
Anita enjoyed and took great pride in watching all of her grandchildren participate in school and sports activities and felt very fortunate to meet her only great grandchild. She also loved attending UD sporting events.
A visitation at 10:30am followed by a funeral mass at 11:30am will be held on Wed., Sept. 23, 2020 at St. Margaret of Scotland Roman Catholic Parish, 2431 Frazer Rd, Newark, DE 19702. A committal service will be private at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.
