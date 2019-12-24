|
Anita M. Campbell
Berlin, MD - Anita M. Campbell passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20 surrounded by her family in Berlin, MD.
She was born November 27, 1937 in Salamanca, NY, the daughter of the late John C. Maus and Arlene (Woodruff) Maus. Anita was a graduate of Cattaraugus High School and Goldey-Beacom College.
She retired from Christina School District after 25 years service and then worked at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry as well as Legislative Hall (Dover). She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church (NY) and also the former treasurer of the Little Valley Lion's Club. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, traveling and above all, spending time with friends and family.
In addition to her parents. she was preceded in death by her spouses, Donald W. Messick of 27 years and Robert H. Campbell of 15 years and step daughter Nena Jo Keefner. She is survived by 3 sons, Paul Messick, John (Kimberly) Messick, Barry (Beverly) Campbell and daughter, Diane (Gene) Windsor as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother John (Barb) Maus and Diane (Keith) Carini.
A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory can be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802, Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Rd, Berlin, MD 21811 or Little Valley Lion's Club, P.O. Box 85, Little Valley, NY 14755.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019