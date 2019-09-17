Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Staten Island, NY
Anita Merillo Obituary
Anita Merillo

Newark - Anita Merillo, age 60, of Newark, DE, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was an auxiliary member of VFW Post 3420.

Anita is survived by her husband, Robert Evans. She was preceded in death by her daughter.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Anita's life at 3 PM. Burial will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 12 Noon at Fairview Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the VFW Post 3420, 649 Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE 19702. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
