|
|
Anita Merillo
Newark - Anita Merillo, age 60, of Newark, DE, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was an auxiliary member of VFW Post 3420.
Anita is survived by her husband, Robert Evans. She was preceded in death by her daughter.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Anita's life at 3 PM. Burial will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 12 Noon at Fairview Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the VFW Post 3420, 649 Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE 19702. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 17, 2019